Streetsboro swearing in city’s first female chief of police

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Patricia Wain has made history three times in her 25 years at the Streetsboro Police Department.
First, she was the department’s female sergeant in 2010.
Then, she was promoted as their first female lieutenant in 2015.
Now, she will be the city’s first female chief.
Soon-to-be Chief Wain will be sworn in to her new role on Monday evening at 7 p.m. at the city council meeting.
“I am extremely proud of this opportunity,” Wain said. “I plan to keep our strong relationship with the community going.”
Wain graduated from Kent State University before she was sworn into the Streetsboro Police Department in 1995 as a police officer.
She also graduated from the Police Executive Leadership College (PELC) in 2014 and the Department of Homeland Security Leadership Academy in 2017.
In addition to her role as a lieutenant, she served as the Administrative Lieutenant and as the department’s Public Information Officer.
Wain has additionally served as a Negotiator and on the Metro Swat team since 2001.
