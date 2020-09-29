Cleveland Bishop Edward Malesic to make first public visit Tuesday

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Two weeks after his official appointment as the 12th bishop of Cleveland, Edward Malesic will make his first public visit today.
Bishop Malesic is set to visit St. Vincent Charity Medical Center to join frontline caregivers for a celebration of the Feast of St. Vincent de Paul.
Every year, St. Vincent Charity serves lunch to every caregiver in the hospital on the Feast of St. Vincent de Paul.
Today also marks the 155th anniversary of St. Vincent Charity.
Bishop Malesic was installed as the bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland earlier this month.
Pope Francis appointed Malesic to the position back in July.
