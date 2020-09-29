Presidential debate road closures cause problems for Cleveland Clinic patients

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The presidential debate has brought chaos to Euclid Avenue, making some of the patients at the Cleveland Clinic anxious for things to get back to normal.
“It was just so many people and everyone was just asking questions and we were just like what’s going on,” said Elizabeth Patton.
Patton takes her child to the clinic several times a month for treatment, but this time around getting to the visit was an obstacle course.
“We were walking like through the hospital grass through their decorations around their bushes trying to get down to a building,” said Patton.
Patton told 19 News she was informed by the Clinic that there would be parking changes, but she didn’t expect the hike that would come along with it during her visit yesterday.
“And I had my four-year-old with me so walking six blocks and standing in that line it was not easy,” said Patton.
The hospital relocated its main entrance from Euclid to East 96th Street, closing many of their entrances in between.
“The lines to get screened into the hospital was like out the door, it was a mess,” said Patton.
Tuesday morning, our team went down to the clinic and parked right where Elizabeth did and were surrounded by patients making their way to the entrance.
But luckily, those patients aren’t having those issues.
The sidewalks seem to be clear and there is a heavy police presence there to help you navigate those road restrictions.
The hospital will have these new changes in place until Thursday.
