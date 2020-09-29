Cleveland Housing Courts work to resolve home evictions amid coronavirus crisis

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A panel of leaders with the Cleveland Housing Courts met on Tuesday to address issues concerning landlords and tenants.
A federal moratorium put in place by the CDC runs until Dec. 31.
However, “renters” must apply to qualify.
Tuesday night, leaders from the city of Cleveland’s Housing Court met to explain that landlords must adhere to the postponement of rent until the end of the year or face stiff consequences.
“We do receive complaints from the public about rental properties. It is not my first choice to put you in housing court, with has a criminal implication and quite frankly, I don’t want to charge everyone in the city for doing something wrong as far as violating building and housing code.”
Cleveland Housing Court Administrative Judge Mona Scott said Tuesday evening that if tenants' apply for rental delay, it should be honored.
“Unfortunately, once the declaration form was filed onto the landlord or given to the landlord, we will immediately stay that eviction. We’ll definitely stay the eviction and not move people out. And we will either grant it or have a hearing,” Judge Mona Scott said.
Despite the rental freeze, tenants are still responsible for rent and could be evicted if they aren’t caught up on by Jan. 1, 2021.
