Cleveland Police look for victim of ‘violent assault’ caught on camera at gas station

Police said she has yet to call authorities to pursue charges

By Rachel Vadaj | September 29, 2020 at 11:05 PM EDT - Updated September 30 at 12:36 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are asking the community to help identify the victim of a violent assault since she has yet to contact the authorities to pursue charges against her attacker(s).

Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said the assault was caught on camera at the Gas USA on 12307 St. Clair Avenue around 6 a.m. on Sunday.

Call the Cleveland Division of Police’s Fifth District Detectives at (216) 623-5518 if you recognize her or have any information on this assault.

