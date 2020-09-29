Cleveland police, other agencies clamp down with presidential debate in town

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In the days and hours leading up to the first presidential debate in Cleveland, local law enforcement agencies insisted they were prepared for any potential protests and demonstrations.
“We’ve worked tirelessly for the last month and a half to make sure that this thing comes off right, to make sure we have the proper assets in place,” said Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams.
At the city’s request, Gov. Mike DeWine ordered the Ohio National Guard to assist law enforcement.
They, along with several local police departments, the FBI and Secret Service have been patrolling the areas surrounding Samson Pavilion.
“We have taken every precaution to make sure that while people exercising their first amendment right to free speech, that it will be done in a safe and secure manner,” said Karrie Howard, Cleveland’s public safety director.
The Cleveland Clinic, which agreed to reimburse Cleveland Police for any overtime costs incurred during the debate, issued the following statement:
“As safety remains our top priority, our Cleveland Clinic police department is working closely with the Case Western Reserve University and University Circle police departments as well as the Cleveland Division of Police, U.S. Secret Service and area police departments to maintain a safe environment leading up to and during the debate. We have also partnered with city officials and local police departments to provide safety tips to residents and local businesses.”
A spokesperson for the Cleveland Police Department said there are no estimates yet on how much overtime is expected to be paid out.
In the wake of the May 30th protests downtown, the city was on the hook for more than $3 million in overtime.
