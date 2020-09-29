Councilman Basheer Jones demands changes to the criminal justice system in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland City Councilman Basheer Jones wants changes and he wants them now.
The eager leader of Ward 7 joined in partnership with the Black Voters Matter organization and others for an old fashioned press conference.
Jones assembled community leaders and spectators to the corner of East 79th Street and Hough Avenue Tuesday morning.
Together, they rallied to demand changes in the Ohio criminal justice system especially when it comes to Blacks.
“The racial inequities throughout our society run far deeper than images of bad cops caught on video,” Jones said.
“Racism is a deeply systemic problem embedded within our entire justice system.”
Joining Jones on Tuesday were family and friends of those who have been identified as wrongly accused.
“So, I’m just happy to stand with this or any family that feels they are dealing with wrongful convictions. I am working with the Ohio Innocence Project to assist them the best way we can,” Jones empathically stated.
A rally of sorts took place just before noon when a caravan of Black Voters Matter cars and buses drove by honking their horns, while telling people to get out and vote.
“That’s the best way we can make some noise. If we get some of those bad judges out of the Common Pleas courts we can make them accountable for all their bad and unjust decisions,” claimed Cleveland resident Larry Moore.
While President Trump’s Prison Reform Bill gives Jones and others hope for a better tomorrow, he said, “this an American issue that must be addressed by both the Democratic and Republican parties."
