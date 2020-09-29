49 dead cats, 161 living felines recovered from Lake County animal facility

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Over 200 cats, both dead and alive, were recovered from a Concord Township animal sanctuary after a complaint was made regarding their living conditions.
According to the Lake Humane Society, a search warrant was executed at “Caroline’s Kids Pet Rescue & Sanctuary” after a community member expressed concerns about the facility.
Agents from the Lake Humane Society and a veterinarian deemed the facility unsanitary and determined that a majority of the cats needed critical medical care.
Forty-nine dead cats were removed from the property.
An additional 161 living felines were taken to the Lake County humane society for treatment to various conditions, including respiratory infections, flea infestations, and ringworm.
The Painesville Municipal Court and Lake Humane Society prosecutors are reviewing the case for potential criminal charges.
Donations of money and animal supplies can be made directly to the Lake Humane Society shelter to assist in the cats' care.
