Haunted car wash coming back to Medina for second year

MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - With haunted houses, trick-or-treating and other Halloween events taking a hit because of the pandemic, there are still ways to get into the spooky spirit.
And for this one, you won’t even have to leave your car.
Rainforest Car Wash in Medina is hosting its second annual haunted car wash starting Oct. 16.
Last year’s event garnered national news attention and became a hit on social media.
The Haunted Car Wash will be open from Oct. 16-18 and from Oct. 23-25.
Friday and Saturday event hours will run from 5 p.m.-10 p.m., while Sunday event hours will run from 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
Admission is $20 per vehicle for nonmembers and free for Unlimited members.
Rainforest Car Wash is located at 2700 Medina Road in Medina.
