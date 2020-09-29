Here’s how to retrieve your car if it was towed from Cleveland’s presidential debate zone

By Chris Anderson | September 29, 2020 at 1:00 PM EDT - Updated September 29 at 1:00 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland issued guidance for drivers if they feel their vehicle was incorrectly ticketed or towed from the presidential debate zone or downtown parking ban area.

In the event of a towing, drivers should contact the Cleveland Police impound unit at 216-623-5079. The vehicle owner will be required to documentation and payment before the car is released.

If a driver feels that a ticket was issued in error, a dispute can be filed online. Complaints can also be made to the Parking Violations Bureau Customer Service Hotline at 216-664-4744.

Street closures and parking restrictions are in place surrounding the Cleveland Clinic’s main campus and University Circle area.

A parking ban is also in effect for the area passing the Cuyahoga County Justice Center.

