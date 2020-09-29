Love and politics in 2020: can couples survive this election cycle?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There’s an old saying that one should never talk religion or politics in polite company and some believe, even in marriage.
“The key is, you really have to leave it at the bedroom door. You have to make a clear distinction between how we feel about politics and how we feel about each other and life in the big picture," said Fox Newsman Geraldo Rivera.
But politics have made some people literally break up.
Marketing firm Wakefield Research has conducted in-depth surveys with 1,000 adults.
The results showed 22% of Americans reported ending a romance over political disagreements and about 35% of Millenials know a couple whose marriage or relationship has been negatively impacted since President Donald Trump’s election.
Jeanne Safer, Ph.D. said politics can be divisive if you let it.
“I invented a word I think you’ll like, it’s called ‘article-thrusting.’ ‘Article-thrusting' is you take an article, stick it in a person’s face and you say, read this, this will change your mind. Do you think it’s ever worked in the history of the world?” said Dr. Safer.
The Psychotherapist has written a number of books, her latest, “I Love You, But I Hate Your Politics: How to Protect Your Intimate Relationships in a Poisonous Partisan World." For her, love and politics is very personal.
“I’ve been married 40 years to a conservative Republican, now he’s not a Trump supporter but we don’t agree on anything politically, you name it, we disagree on it but we agree on everything that’s not political," she said.
It’s the same here in northeast Ohio with Geraldo and wife, Erica Rivera. The couple has been married for 20 years.
“We don’t see eye to eye on politics at all although the big issues like immigration, gun control, we agree, but we disagree on politics," said Geraldo.
Recently, the couple’s yard signs made national headlines showing their political alliances: Erica supporting Biden and Harris, Geraldo undecided but leaning toward his friend, President Donald Trump. He jokes he may vote for Kanye West.
“Do you know people see you as an example of how it can work?” asked 19 News reporter, Sia Nyorkor.
“I hope so because I think it’s really sad if couples do break up over this and families break up and I do think a lot of people and their families are not talking to each other over politics right now and so I hope that we can be an example otherwise I think politics wins and that’s really sad," said Erica.
Dr. Safer says the public needs to see more examples like Geraldo and Erica. She remains hopeful, despite the political climate we’re in.
“You have to want to make it work. Once you want to make it work, you can find a way," she said.
