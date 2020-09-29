Homicide investigation underway after 2 die in Painesville quadruple shooting

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Painesville Police confirmed the quadruple shooting that happened on Tuesday afternoon is a homicide investigation after two of the victims died.
Gunshots were reported in the Morse Avenue area at approximately 4:35 p.m., according to police.
When officers arrived on scene, they found three victims shot on Morse Avenue and the fourth victim dead in a car on Owego Street, the report stated.
Police said one of the three gunshot victims found on Morse Avenue later died at Tri-Point Medical Center.
The names of the victims will be released after they have been properly identified and had their families notified.
Investigators have yet to confirm if any suspects have been identified or arrests made.
Painesville Police called in investigators from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to assist with the case.
Call the Painesville Police Department’s Detective Bureau at (440) 392-5839 if you have any information on this case.
19 News Reporter Shannon Smith is on scene, and she'll provide more information as it becomes available.
