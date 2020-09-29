37 deaths, an additional 1,105 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Tuesday, the Department of Health said 4,783 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 152,907 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine held a regular COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday afternoon, just hours before the first presidential debate in Cleveland.
An additional 8,642 cases and 303 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 15,413 hospitalizations reported on Friday, at least 3,274 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
