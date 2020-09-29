No new deaths, but 13 more confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health announced on Tuesday that there were no new reported deaths in the city, which keeps the total cumulative deaths at 148 citywide.
However, there are 13 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 5,478 confirmed cases citywide.
Health officials said the new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from their teens to their 70s.
CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
The Ohio Department of Health announced there were 37 deaths and an additional 1,105 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours.
As of Tuesday, there are 144,265 confirmed cases and 4,480 fatalities throughout the state.
Health officials reported more than 7.17 million confirmed cases and 205,676 deaths in the U.S.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here.
CDPH does not release any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender for the privacy of the individuals.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.