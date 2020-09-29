Northeast Ohio weather: No debate about it, fall is here

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Fall technically began just under a week ago, but it really hasn’t felt like it until today.
Despite the cooldown, it is quite nice outside, as a ridge of high pressure has been moving in throughout the day.
This will keep us dry through the remainder of your Tuesday.
A warm front will move in tonight, providing the focus for partly cloudy skies.
A passing rain shower is possible with the front in the area, but not everyone will see rain.
Temperatures will fall into the 40s by morning.
Brr!
We expect most of Wednesday to be dry, as well, particularly during the daylight hours.
Strong southerly winds at 10 to 20 mph will push high temperatures into the mid and upper 60s on Wednesday afternoon.
Lakeshore locations, especially on the East Side, may only climb into the low 60s.
Another cold front will move through on Wednesday evening.
There will be some scattered showers associated with this front, and those will move in after 6:00 PM Wednesday.
Temperatures (high and low) will remain below average through the weekend and into next week.
