Ohio Democrats hold drive-thru debate celebration for former Vice President Biden’s arrival in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Democratic Party hosted a socially distanced drive-through celebration event ahead of Tuesday night’s debate.
Cars drove through the parking lot of John Hay High School and received campaign merchandise.
They also had the opportunity to sign up for the 2020 Census and register to vote.
Democratic representatives from across the state came to support the candidate. Congresswoman Joyce Beatty of Ohio’s 3rd District said, “tonight [Biden] is in the spotlight.”
Ward 6 Councilman Blane Griffin said the debate is important to his district and he’s “excited to host the debate” in the Fairfax district.
He said the people he represents “want to deal with things like health disparities and violence.”
Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper said Ohio plays a crucial role in the election and he hoped Cleveland can begin to push the country in the direction of Joe Biden.
He said “if Ohio’s blue it’s not close. That’s the end of the election. That’s the role we can play and that’s why I think you’re seeing car for car come through and volunteers showing up. You know with the debate here is that we have this decisive role we can play this year.”
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.