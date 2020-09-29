Ohio lawmaker says Gov. DeWine should be arrested, face criminal charges for handling of pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A state legislator and outspoken critic of Gov. Mike DeWine said Ohio’s top politician should be arrested and impeached for how he has handled the coronavirus pandemic.
Republican State Rep. John Becker is asking the Clermont County court to pursue seven felony and three misdemeanor charges, including terrorism and interfering with civil rights, against Gov. DeWine.
“The governor simply isn’t getting the message that the people’s liberties need to be respected and a governor has no right to assume imperial and dictatorial powers without regard to any alleged emergency,” State Rep. Becker wrote in a five-page press release.
“When Gov. DeWine is arrested, I sincerely hope that he is wearing a mask and doesn’t get tasered before being dragged off to jail like the Marietta football mom in Logan,” State Rep. Becker added.
The prosecutor for the Clermont County Municipal Court said the requests from Rep. Becker were dismissed “almost immediately,” according to the Associated Press.
As of Tuesday morning, the Department of Health said 4,746 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 151,802 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
