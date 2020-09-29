P.F. Chang’s continues reduced hours for hundreds of employees across Ohio.

(WOIO) - Nearly 300 workers at P.F. Chang’s China Bistro locations across Ohio will continue to see reduced hours because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Chinese food chain told the Ohio Department of Job & Family Services that since March, many of their employees “suffered a reduction of hours of greater than 50% because of the reduced operations at the restaurant.”
In March, Gov. Mike DeWine suspended dine-in eating in Ohio. Restaurants and bars were allowed to operate only in a carryout or take-out capacity.
P.F. Chang’s has locations in Beechwood and Akron.
In multiple Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notices sent to the state, the chain said 35 employees would be impacted in Beechwood and 42 employees would be impacted in Akron.
299 P.F. Chang’s employees throughout the state will continue to see a reduction in hours.
The company has also reduced the hours of employees across the nation.
The chain said they don’t know how long the reduced hours will last for their employees.
