Pressure is on Indians to win Game One

This time? Well, it’s definitely unique. A best of three in this Covid world, meaning if you don’t win that first one, you’re already in trouble. The good news for the Indians: all three games are here, and even without a home crowd, that doesn’t hurt. The better news? They have the best pitcher in baseball going tonight. Shane Bieber, the triple-crown ace, leader in wins (8-1), strikeouts (122) and ERA (1.63). The Cy Young is almost certainly next. But first, his first playoff appearance.