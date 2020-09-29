Road closures, parking bans in parts of Cleveland for debate

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - You might want to leave early if your commute takes you through or near University Circle.
Roads in that area are closed ahead of tonight’s presidential debate.
Parking is also not allowed in parts of downtown.
Here’s how to navigate the area if you have an appointment at the Cleveland Clinic:
In addition to closing roads and making parking more difficult, tonight’s debate is impacting Cleveland as officials prepare for possible protests and some businesses are closed.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.