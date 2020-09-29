Thousands gather in Cleveland to protest ahead of presidential debate

“We really wanted to shine a national spotlight on the conditions of black folks in this communities,” said Alana Garrett-Ferguson, organizer for New Voices for Social Justice and Founder for Defend Black Women. “So, at what point is it that our local leadership is going to take responsibility and reallocate that funding to our communities. There’s no reason we should have additional divide, but we are accepting a $217,000,000 grant for federal agents and to do more policing but were not getting to the root of our communities.”