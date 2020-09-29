Thousands gather in Cleveland to protest ahead of presidential debate

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Every high-profile political event is sure to attract protestors from both sides of the aisle and the first presidential debate in Cleveland certainly did.
Tuesday evening thousands of people came out to protest. The protest was organized by Black Lives Matter Cleveland.
“I definitely feel like it’s a historic moment for everyone, I’m terrified honestly,” said Case Western Reserve University student Franco Kraiselburd.
Ahead of the first presidential debate in Cleveland, droves of people gathered outside the art museum to protest.
“We’re all very mad at what’s going on and the situation,” Kraiselburd said. “We want change, and we want to express ourselves peacefully, democratically, and its our right and its only fair to all the people who have lost their lives to police brutality.”
The group wants President Trump out of the white house and they want things to change locally starting with policing.
“We really wanted to shine a national spotlight on the conditions of black folks in this communities,” said Alana Garrett-Ferguson, organizer for New Voices for Social Justice and Founder for Defend Black Women. “So, at what point is it that our local leadership is going to take responsibility and reallocate that funding to our communities. There’s no reason we should have additional divide, but we are accepting a $217,000,000 grant for federal agents and to do more policing but were not getting to the root of our communities.”
“It feels good because I know it wasn’t easy to get here,” said Josiah Quarles, leadership for Black Spring Cleveland. “It took me like an hour to get here so I know that these people worked hard. They came here with purpose, they’ve been respectful, they’ve been high energy.”
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.