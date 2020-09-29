Tribe trounced by Yankees in playoff opener

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It has to get better for the Cleveland Indians.
It can’t get much worse.
The Tribe was trounced 12-3 by the Yankees in game one of the Wild Card series Tuesday at Progressive Field.
Starter Shane Bieber, the likely Cy Young Award winner, had his worst game of the season, allowing 7 runs on 9 hits in 4 2/3 innings.
The Indians bullpen also struggled, allowing an additional 5 runs.
New York hit 4 homers in the game. Aaron Judge hit a 2-run bomb in the first inning on Bieber’s 4th pitch.
Brett Gardner, Gleyber Torres and Giancarlo Stanton also went deep.
Gerrit Cole sailed to the win, fanning 13 Cleveland hitters in 7 innings.
The Tribe now face elimination in game 2 of the best-of-three series Wednesday.
Carlos Carrasco faces New York’s Masahiro Tanaka at 7 p.m.
