United Steelworkers project unauthorized Biden-Harris logo on Terminal Tower
By Steph Krane | September 29, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT - Updated September 29 at 5:30 PM

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - United Steelworkers is taking responsibility for a Biden-Harris logo projected onto the side of the Terminal Tower early Tuesday morning, just hours before the first presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump in Cleveland.

K and D Management, the company that owns that Terminal Tower, said United Steelworkers didn’t have permission to project the logo.

“It saddens me that someone would hijack Terminal Tower for political purposes,” K and D Group CEO Douglas E Price III said. “K and D Group supports many good causes with our lighting displays.  We always strive to be non political.”

