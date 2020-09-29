United Steelworkers project unauthorized Biden-Harris logo on Terminal Tower

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - United Steelworkers is taking responsibility for a Biden-Harris logo projected onto the side of the Terminal Tower early Tuesday morning, just hours before the first presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump in Cleveland.
K and D Management, the company that owns that Terminal Tower, said United Steelworkers didn’t have permission to project the logo.
“It saddens me that someone would hijack Terminal Tower for political purposes,” K and D Group CEO Douglas E Price III said. “K and D Group supports many good causes with our lighting displays. We always strive to be non political.”
