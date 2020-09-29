US Marshals arrest suspect in Cleveland homicide

U.S. Marshals arrest suspect in Cleveland homicide
By Steph Krane | September 29, 2020 at 11:30 AM EDT - Updated September 29 at 12:42 PM

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested 46-year-old Jeramy Eggleton Tuesday morning.

Cleveland police were looking for Eggleton on charges of aggravated murder.

According to U.S. Marshalls, Eggleton was allegedly involved in the shooting death of 34-year-old Joseph Owens on Aug. 22.

Allegedly, a 41-year-old woman was attacked and carjacked, which prompted Eggleton and four other people to confront and get into a verbal altercation with Owens that escalated to a shootout.

U.S. Marshals arrested Eggleton at a residence near Cornell Avenue and 49th Street in Ashtabula.

Eggleton was booked into jail in Ashtabula and is currently waiting extradition back to Cleveland.

