US Marshals arrest suspect in Cleveland homicide

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested 46-year-old Jeramy Eggleton Tuesday morning.
Cleveland police were looking for Eggleton on charges of aggravated murder.
According to U.S. Marshalls, Eggleton was allegedly involved in the shooting death of 34-year-old Joseph Owens on Aug. 22.
Allegedly, a 41-year-old woman was attacked and carjacked, which prompted Eggleton and four other people to confront and get into a verbal altercation with Owens that escalated to a shootout.
U.S. Marshals arrested Eggleton at a residence near Cornell Avenue and 49th Street in Ashtabula.
Eggleton was booked into jail in Ashtabula and is currently waiting extradition back to Cleveland.
