Why you won’t see our reporters in masks at the first presidential debate in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden is in Cleveland Sept. 29 at 9 p.m. and during our coverage today, only our journalists at Case Western University will not be in masks.
Anchor Chris Tanaka and Reporter Jim Nelson will not be wearing masks while on location for debate coverage because they were tested for the novel coronavirus by Cleveland Clinic workers.
They both got negative results.
A perimeter was established by the Secret Service on Case’s campus and only approved media who tested negative for Covid-19 are allowed in that space.
Tanaka and Nelson will return to wearing masks while they work after the debate coverage.
The city of Cleveland has a mask mandate in place because of Covid-19 and all 19 News employees will continue to wear them.
