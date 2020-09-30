Akron police arrest 3 men amid fentanyl trafficking investigation

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police arrested three men Tuesday morning as a result of a fentanyl trafficking investigation.
DeShane Stafford, 44, and Kevin Lidge, 29, were arrested after police brought a search warrant to a home on the 1300 block of Tioga Ave., police said.
Both men were charged with Aggravated Trafficking in Fentanyl and Weapons Under Disability.
Police said the men were taken to Summit County Jail.
Police said they found these items at the residence:
- A loaded .45 caliber AR-style pistol
- A loaded .40 caliber handgun
- A loaded 9mm pistol
- 150 grams of suspected fentanyl
- Ecstasy pills
- Nearly $1,000
Police also arrested 28-year-old Gary Jones on a Federal Probation Violation after executing a search warrant at a home located on the 2900 block of Clearfield Ave.
Police said they did not find drugs at that location.
The Anti-Violence Bureau, the Akron SWAT Team and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives partnered for this investigation.
