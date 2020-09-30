Bay Village Police tally up 15 cars stolen and 83 with items taken from in 2020 because they were left unlocked

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Bay Village Police reported 15 cars were stolen and 83 were entered and had items taken from within the city in 2020 so far.
Every one of the 98 cars were left unlocked, and all but one of the stolen cars had the keys left inside, according to police.
Police said 17 reports for thefts from cars were taken in the past week alone.
A car was also recently reported stolen from a home on Elmwood Road on Sept. 22, according to police.
Police said it was later found abandoned and damaged in the 3000 block of Project Avenue in Cleveland with the wallet filled with cash, credit cards, and other important paperwork that was left inside gone.
The homeowner admitted to leaving the car unlocked with the keys inside, police said.
The investigation for that particular incident is still ongoing.
On Wednesday, the Bay Village Police Department shared this urgent message to the community:
“We cannot stress strongly enough how important it is to remember to ALWAYS to lock your vehicles and remove the keys and valuables from sight. Additionally, we urge residents to make sure pedestrian doors leading from the outside to inside the garage are locked and pedestrian doors leading from the garage to inside the house are locked. Cars that have push-button starters are especially vulnerable. It is incredibly easy for criminals to reach into your car and push the starter button. If it turns on, they steal it. They don’t even have to look for the keys.
Do your part to help discourage these car thieves from coming into Bay Village. Lock your cars, homes, and don’t leave valuables out in the open!"
