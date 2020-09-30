Bay Village Police tally up 15 cars stolen and 83 with items taken from in 2020 because they were left unlocked

“We cannot stress strongly enough how important it is to remember to ALWAYS to lock your vehicles and remove the keys and valuables from sight. Additionally, we urge residents to make sure pedestrian doors leading from the outside to inside the garage are locked and pedestrian doors leading from the garage to inside the house are locked. Cars that have push-button starters are especially vulnerable. It is incredibly easy for criminals to reach into your car and push the starter button. If it turns on, they steal it. They don’t even have to look for the keys.