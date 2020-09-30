Body of missing 57-year-old Cleveland man with dementia pulled from Lake Erie

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The body of 57-year-old William Kohler was pulled from Lake Erie in the 17800 block of Canterbury Road on Tuesday, five days after he was reported missing, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Police said he was last seen by his caretaker on Sept. 17 in the 3500 block of Trent Avenue and hasn’t been heard from since then.
The caretaker reported him missing on Sept. 24.
Cleveland Police reported a man who drowned was pulled out of the water in 17800 block of Canterbury Road at 2:39 p.m. on Tuesday.
His identity was unknown at that time.
Less than four hours later, Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia sent out the missing endangered person report on Kholer, not knowing he had just been found dead.
The medical examiner then confirmed his identity.
Details of what lead to his drowning are unknown at this time.
