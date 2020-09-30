Police chief: Protester tried stealing officer’s equipment, separate demonstrator attempted to breach Cleveland debate zone

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mayor Frank Jackson and safety officials from the city of Cleveland discussed protests and police staffing during a post-debate briefing on Wednesday afternoon.
Cleveland Division of Police Chief Calvin Williams said four arrests were made on Tuesday night in connection to the presidential debate protests.
Crimes included an attempt from one person to enter the secure debate zone at the Cleveland Clinic and a separate occasion involving an individual who tried to steal from an officer.
It was estimated by Chief Williams that approximately 1,000 demonstrators, mostly peaceful, participated in protests near the Health Education Campus debate site, University Circle, and in downtown Cleveland.
More than 700 police officers were staffed to provide security, according to Chief Williams.
