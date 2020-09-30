Cleveland police proud of their work to secure the presidential debate in the face of protests

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With the eyes of the world set on Cleveland, city leaders say they were successful in providing a safe environment for visitors and northeast Ohioans.
Our goal was to ensure a successful debate in terms what happened external to the debate venue itself. We were able to accomplish that," said Mayor Frank Jackson.
He was joined by Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams and Director of Public Safety Karrie Howard at a news conference on Wednesday.
Police said there were four arrests made around the debate zone as approximately 1,000 protesters gathered near the Museum of Art just down the road from Samson Pavilion.
None of the arrests were connected to violence or destruction of property.
Williams said three males were arrested in separate incidents, one for driving under suspension, one for failure to comply and another for trespassing. Their ages weren’t immediately released.
Williams said an 18-year-old woman was arrested for attempting to steal police protective equipment.
“We’d like to thank those folks that kept things calm, that exercised their constitutional rights in an appropriate manner,” he said.
According to Williams, more than 750 officers were assigned to debate duty on Monday and Tuesday.
He estimated the preliminary police, fire and EMS costs to be somewhere between $450,000 and $500,000.
As a co-host of the event, the Cleveland Clinic agreed to cover any overtime costs associated with public safety efforts.
“With a lot of the tenor around the country and the things that [have] happened, our ability to secure the event with the help of our partners probably escalated costs for the event,” said Williams.
Cleveland police were assisted by several local agencies including the Cleveland Clinic and Case Western Police Departments, the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI and the Secret Service.
At the request of the city, Gov. Mike DeWine also ordered the Ohio National Guard to be deployed.
Cleveland Public Safety Director Karrie Howard said that representatives from Utah, Florida and Tennessee were also here to observe how security was handled.
Those are the next three debate sites.
“Cleveland served as a model yesterday,” Howard said. “Again, with all eyes being on us, Cleveland shined.”
