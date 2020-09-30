21 deaths, an additional 1,080 coronavirus cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Wednesday, the Department of Health said 4,804 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 153,987 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is not holding a COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday.
An additional 8,796 cases and 303 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 15,516 hospitalizations reported on Wednesday, at least 3,288 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
