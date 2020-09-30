Dollar General adds fresh produce to 6 Cleveland stores

Dollar General adds fresh produce to 6 Cleveland stores
Dollar General adds fresh produce to six Cleveland stores (Source: pexels.com)
By Steph Krane | September 30, 2020 at 10:01 AM EDT - Updated September 30 at 11:00 AM

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Dollar General announced today they’ve completed remodeling six stores in Cleveland to include fresh produce.

The company said around 40% of Dollar General stores in the Cleveland city limits offer fresh produce.

The remodeled stores are located at:

  • 6815 Broadway Ave.
  • 5133 Superior Ave.
  • 15707 St. Clair Ave.
  • 2272 E 55th St.
  • 3785 Lee Road
  • 9200 Madison Ave.

Dollar General said its produce offerings include the top 20 items typically sold in traditional grocery stores.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.