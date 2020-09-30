Dollar General adds fresh produce to 6 Cleveland stores

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Dollar General announced today they’ve completed remodeling six stores in Cleveland to include fresh produce.
The company said around 40% of Dollar General stores in the Cleveland city limits offer fresh produce.
The remodeled stores are located at:
- 6815 Broadway Ave.
- 5133 Superior Ave.
- 15707 St. Clair Ave.
- 2272 E 55th St.
- 3785 Lee Road
- 9200 Madison Ave.
Dollar General said its produce offerings include the top 20 items typically sold in traditional grocery stores.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.