GOP lawmakers grill Comey on leadership of Russia probe

Comey, making his first appearance before Congress since a harshly critical inspector general report on the investigation, repeatedly said he had been unaware of major problems with each of four applications the FBI submitted in 2016 to 2017 to eavesdrop on a former Trump campaign aide. He said he had been overly confident that the surveillance process was working as it should. He noted that the former campaign aide, Carter Page, accounted for just “a slice” of the investigation but that he wouldn’t have signed off on the surveillance had he known of the problems.