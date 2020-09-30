Former Solon High School band director indicted on 17 counts of gross sexual imposition

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Wednesday, a grand jury in Cuyahoga County indicted 50-year old Edward Kline with 17 counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of sexual imposition.
In the documents, it states the nature of Kline’s alleged crimes, including sexual abuse of a then 12-year-old.
Kline spent over a decade as a band director at Solon High School. But for most of his tenure, he used his position and power to allegedly prey on young students.
Between 2003 and 2014, Kline had several incidents where the victims accused him of molestation and abuse.
Many of the incidents included the touching of breasts, inner thigh and buttocks.
There were also circumstances where Kline had the victims touch his genitals.
All incidents, according to the indictment, were done quote, “by purposely compelling such person(s) to submit by force or threat of force.”
Kline resigned from the Solon City School District in 2018 and hasn’t been employed since.
Kline will be arraigned on Oct. 14.
If convicted on all charges, he could face upwards of 20 years in prison, maybe more, along with being classified as a “sexually violent predator.”
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.