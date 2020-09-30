Four arrested, police report ‘no major incidents’ in protests outside debate

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Cleveland police said four people were arrested as of 11 p.m. Tuesday night as hundreds demonstrated outside the presidential debate on Case Western’s campus.
Police said those in attendance “remained mostly lawful and peaceful” and the debate ended with “no major incidents.”
Last week, Gov. DeWine issued a proclamation that sent 300 members of the Ohio National Guard to Cleveland to “ensure a safe and secure environment.”
Cleveland police will provide more information at a media briefing today at 1 p.m. You can watch it live on the 19 News Facebook page and the 19 News app.
