Great Lakes Brewing Co.'s Christmas Ale First Pour to return with changes

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Good news if you’re looking forward to the holiday season: Great Lakes Brewing Company is still holding its annual Christmas Ale First Pour event on Oct. 22.
Bottles of Christmas Ale will be available for purchase at Great Lakes Brewing beginning Friday, Oct. 23.
Reservations are required and those in attendance won’t be able to crowd around the bar to watch the official first pour.
First Pour is typically one of the busiest days of the year for Great Lakes Brewing.
