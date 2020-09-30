Joe Biden to kick off train tour through Ohio, Pennsylvania

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Fresh off the first presidential debate, Democratic candidate Joe Biden is starting a train tour Wednesday that will take him through parts of Ohio and Pennsylvania.
Biden will hold seven events today in stops including Alliance, Pittsburgh and Johnstown.
Dr. Jill Biden will be joining her husband and speaking on the tour.
Joe Biden is known for his former commute from Delaware to Washington, D.C. via Amtrak train back when he was a U.S. Senator.
His trips earned him the nickname “Amtrak Joe.”
Both Ohio and Pennsylvania are considered key swing states in the Nov. 3 election.
