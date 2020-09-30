Lake Erie sees record-breaking waterspout season; more expected

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With a storm system moving over the Great Lakes on Wednesday, conditions are favorable for waterspouts on Lake Erie in the afternoon.
Waterspout season typically runs from late summer into early fall when we get systems that bring bursts of colder air over the warmer Lake Erie waters.
Wade Szulagyi, meteorologist and Director of the International Centre for Waterspout Research (ICWR), has been working on a weather model for over 20 years to help meteorologists better predict when waterspouts will occur. The model uses data from social media reports during waterspout outbreaks.
Earlier this summer, we have had two record-breaking outbreaks of waterspouts across the Great Lakes. Szulagyi believes part of the reason for this is due to social media and more people being able to easily post photos when they spot waterspouts.
With waterspouts expected on Wednesday, you can send your reports to us on social media to help improve the model.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.