Lakewood restaurant to set up ‘igloos’ on patio to help maintain social distancing during winter

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We all know winters in Northeast Ohio can be brutal, and that will cause people to be indoors more.
Well this winter, health experts are warning people to be careful as we start to move into more confined spaces.
“I think we need to use some of the strategies that we’ve used this summer, but probably double down on them a bit as we’re moving inside,” said Dr. Claudia Hoyen, director of pediatric infection control at UH Rainbow Babies and Children Hospital.
Dr. Hoyen says people still need to wear a mask, wash their hands and maintain social distancing whether you’re at a restaurant or hosting a gathering at your home.
“Still, the best thing right now is virtual. The second best thing is outdoors, but if we do feel we do need to do these indoors, it may seem awkward, but we’re going to need to wear a mask around people who are not from our home,” Dr. Hoyen added.
Dr. Hoyen said we’re going to have to think outside the box when it comes to finding ways to ensure social distancing when it’s cold outside.
One restaurant in our area is getting creative when it comes to outdoor seating and social distancing.
Georgetown Restaurant in Lakewood will be putting up five large igloos that can seat up to eight customers.
“It’s really fun idea. We’ve never had a restaurant do this before. To be like the first one to do it is like pretty awesome,” said Maddie Pedley, server, Georgetown
These aren’t the globs of ice you’re probably thinking of. These igloos are heated, decorated and will be sanitized after every seating.
Pedley says they’ve had these igloos for about three years, but now, they’re really coming in handy.
“It definitely helps with the business, just because with the half capacity, it will definitely help us stay in business,” said Pedley.
The igloos will be set up in a couple of weeks.
Dr. Hoyen says tents or igloos are a great idea as long as they are properly cleaned and not too many people are inside.
