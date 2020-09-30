Lives lost, neighborhood peace shattered as multiple gun shots fired in Painesville

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A shooting in a Painesville neighborhood left two people dead and two others injured, but there has been no comment from Painesville Police on the status of the investigation.
Eural Wilson lives on Morse Avenue and he tells 19 News that a young man knocked on his door on Monday afternoon and asked if he could shoot a video out in front of his house and Wilson said he didn’t mind.
“About 15 to 20 minutes later right in my driveway kids started shooting..." Wilson said.
Eural Wilson credits his faith that he is still alive.
“If I had showed my body or showed myself, he probably would have shot me,” Wilson said.
Christina Armas and her kids, right next door, were not injured but were plenty scared.
“There’s kids in this neighborhood, their safety is always first,” she said. “We’re not used to this, this gun violence.”
