Man sentenced to 9 years for Canton bank robbery

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A judge sentenced an East Sparta man who robbed a bank shortly after escaping from a Stark County correctional facility to nine years in prison.
In addition to 115 months in prison, U.S. District Court Judge John R. Adams sentenced 54-year-old Ronald E. Holt to three years supervised release.
Holt also has to pay $8,180 in restitution after pleading guilty to bank robbery on Sept. 1.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in northern Ohio said that on Jan. 7, Holt walked into a KeyBank branch in Canton and waited in line until being called to a teller window.
Once he got to the window, Holt announced “this is a robbery” and demanded cash from the teller.
Holt stole $8,180 from the bank.
This happened the same day Holt and three other inmates escaped from the Stark Regional Community Correction Center.
Holt has a long criminal history, including multiple convictions for violent offenses and drug offenses in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Missouri, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.