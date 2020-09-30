Mansfield man killed by grizzly bear during hunting trip in Alaska

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Wildlife officials say an Ohio hunter was killed by a grizzly bear on Sept. 20 while on a moose hunt in Alaska.
Ohio police confirmed to 19 News that the victim of the deadly grizzly bear attack was Austin Pfeiffer, of Mansfield.
According to the National Park Service, Pfeiffer was on a 10-day moose hunt with a friend in the Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve at the time of the attack.
The Sept. 20 bear attack is the first known deadly mauling at the national park since it was established 40 years ago in 1980.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.