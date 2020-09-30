19 News ‘Next 400’ team partnering with Cleveland Public Library to offer resources in the community

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A unique partnership: Cleveland Public Library and 19 News’ “Next 400” coming together to serve the public.
For months, a 19 News team of journalists have been doing in-depth reports about the African-American experience.
Now 19 News will not only utilize Cleveland Public Library locations but also resources.
“We’re really excited to be able to share the resources of the library. We have a deep and wide collection. We have a number of databases that can be used to find historical perspectives as well as more current ideas on the topics that are going to be covered," said Don Boozer, manager of the Literature Department.
19 News has covered stories about racism, health care, education, policing, civil rights, diversity and inclusion to name a few topics.
Staffers at the library have already started picking out books to help viewers get a deeper understanding of the issues.
“One of the things we try to do as a library is be neutral. So we’re not gonna just offer one side of the equation, we’re gonna try to give you both," said Sarah Dobranski, manager of research collections. “We want to talk about what’s happening now and we want to talk about some of the history things," she said.
The goal is to continue being a resource.
“We have a diverse population in Cleveland and Northeast Ohio and I think a conversation like this is a good way to get people involved in that conversation and learn from everybody else and the library is where people connect to get information and we’re looking forward to being part of that," said Boozer.
