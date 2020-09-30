Northeast Ohio weather: Showers arrive by mid-afternoon, blustery conditions linger

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It sure does feel like Fall out there today, doesn’t it?
If you like cooler-than-average weather, the kind of temperatures that bring to mind the harbingers of Fall, do I have a forecast for you.
Temperatures will be generally below average through the weekend.
In the short term, a weak ridge of high pressure will move east across the region today, followed by a cold front this evening.
This front will provide the focus for scattered showers and rumbles of thunder by mid-afternoon or so.
If you have plans after 3:00 PM, keep the rain gear close.
It’s also going to be quite windy this afternoon.
Winds may gust upwards of 40 to 45 mph.
Another round of scattered showers and rumbles of thunder will be painted across the canvas of the weather maps tomorrow, mainly during the afternoon.
