Fiery meteor captured on camera in Northeast Ohio skies on Wednesday morning (video)

Meteor captured over eastern Ohio (Source: ODOT)
By Chris Anderson | September 30, 2020 at 9:37 AM EDT - Updated September 30 at 11:57 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The American Meteor Society is looking into dozens of reports that a “fireball” flew across portions of Ohio on Wednesday morning.

The group’s pending reports page lists sightings of an apparent fireball, described as a “very bright meteor,” over areas that include:

  • Lakewood
  • Olmsted Falls
  • Kent
  • Chagrin Falls
  • Willoughby
  • Bay Village
  • Wooster
  • Westlake
  • Columbus
  • Cincinnati

All of the reports were made at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The meteor was captured on several of the Ohio Department of Transportation’s 800 traffic cameras.

The American Meteor Society said the Orionids is a meteor shower that is expected to be active from Oct. 2 to Nov. 7.

