Fiery meteor captured on camera in Northeast Ohio skies on Wednesday morning (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The American Meteor Society is looking into dozens of reports that a “fireball” flew across portions of Ohio on Wednesday morning.
The group’s pending reports page lists sightings of an apparent fireball, described as a “very bright meteor,” over areas that include:
- Lakewood
- Olmsted Falls
- Kent
- Chagrin Falls
- Willoughby
- Bay Village
- Wooster
- Westlake
- Columbus
- Cincinnati
All of the reports were made at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
The meteor was captured on several of the Ohio Department of Transportation’s 800 traffic cameras.
The American Meteor Society said the Orionids is a meteor shower that is expected to be active from Oct. 2 to Nov. 7.
