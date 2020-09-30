Restrictions around the site of the presidential debate affecting drives to area emergency rooms

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Restrictions around the site of the presidential debate, could inevitably make it more difficult to get help in an emergency situation.
The Cleveland Clinic said the doors to its emergency room are open, and we saw people entering the building Tuesday.
However, 19 investigates discovered that at least one nearby hospital is seeing more patients in their emergency room right now, likely because of road closures and barricades that make it harder to get to the ER at the Cleveland Clinic.
Event officials say many of the road closures will be in place through Thursday.
Dr. Robin Strosaker at University Hospitals says the uptick in admissions is in both walk-ins and EMS transports.
“We have seen an uptick in our ER volume. It’s tough to know for sure, are they coming because its a challenge with road closures,” she said. “It was one of those things where the rate at which people were coming [Monday] that we thought hmm something is a little bit different here. We put two and two together and though oh yeah its probably hard for squads to get through those closed roads."
She says the hospital actually took steps taken steps earlier this month, to accommodate extra patients should this or another emergency happen.
“We were glad we had everything in place,” she said Tuesday.
She said patients being transferred from other UH hospitals are being sent directly to an inpatient unit or ICU rather than coming through the emergency room.
And, to alleviate traffic issues the hospital asked all employees who could to work from home this week.
“All of those things we did in preparation were very helpful for the increased business that we saw,” Strosaker said.
We reached out to Metro Hospitals as well. While the spokesperson did not speak to an increase in ER admissions, she said the ER is open an ready for business as usual.
