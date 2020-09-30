Shaker Heights police officer placed on leave after directing obscene gesture at Black Lives Matter protesters

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Shaker Heights Police Department placed an officer on administrative leave following an internal investigation into their alleged actions ahead of Tuesday night’s presidential debate in Cleveland.
According to the department, a Shaker Heights police officer driving a vehicle as part of security for the presidential debate made an offensive gesture to a group of Black Lives Matter protesters outside of the restricted zone near the Cleveland Clinic’s main campus.
The administrative leave took effect on Wednesday afternoon.
The Shaker Heights Police Department released the following statement regarding the officer’s actions:
Cleveland Division of Police Chief Calvin Williams, the head of the lead local police agency for the debate, said the Shaker Heights officer was relieved from the security detail after the gesture was made.
The investigation is still ongoing.
