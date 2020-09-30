Shaker Heights police officer placed on leave after directing obscene gesture at Black Lives Matter protesters

Shaker Heights Police (Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson | September 30, 2020 at 10:02 AM EDT - Updated September 30 at 3:42 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Shaker Heights Police Department placed an officer on administrative leave following an internal investigation into their alleged actions ahead of Tuesday night’s presidential debate in Cleveland.

According to the department, a Shaker Heights police officer driving a vehicle as part of security for the presidential debate made an offensive gesture to a group of Black Lives Matter protesters outside of the restricted zone near the Cleveland Clinic’s main campus.

The administrative leave took effect on Wednesday afternoon.

The Shaker Heights Police Department released the following statement regarding the officer’s actions:

“The Shaker Heights Police Department unequivocally supports the right of Black Lives Matter and all demonstrators to peacefully protest. We explicitly condemn any action by a police officer that interferes with or disrespects the rights of citizens to demonstrate. We are committed to confronting and rooting out unprofessional and inappropriate behavior within our department, and pledge to move as swiftly as possible in this case. We recognize that behavior such as this damages relationships that we have worked hard to build. We are committed to a police force that protects and represents all people and treats them fairly, and with dignity and respect.”

Cleveland Division of Police Chief Calvin Williams, the head of the lead local police agency for the debate, said the Shaker Heights officer was relieved from the security detail after the gesture was made.

The investigation is still ongoing.

