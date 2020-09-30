Some guests on President Trump’s side of debate room reportedly refused masks when asked by Cleveland Clinic doctor

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A journalist in attendance at Tuesday night’s presidential debate claims several guests on President Donald Trump’s side of the audience refused to put on a mask when asked to do so by a Cleveland Clinic doctor.
Tyler Pager, national political reporter for Bloomberg News, alleged that several of the the president’s family members, including daughters Ivanka and Tiffany Trump, were among the guests who did not wear a mask during the debate, despite posting a photo on social media showing them with face coverings before the event started.
Wearing a mask indoors at the debate hall was advised by the host venue, the Cleveland Clinic.
When a Cleveland Clinic doctor approached the members on President Trump’s side of the audience and offered them a mask, Pager said he observed those individuals refusing to put one on.
The use of masks to fight the spread of the coronavirus was a highly-contested topic during Tuesday night’s debate, with former Vice President Joe Biden arguing they could have saved more lives during the pandemic while President Trump said he only wears one when he needs to.
