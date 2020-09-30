Timelapse shows how Cleveland Clinic, Case Western Reserve University transformed campus into presidential debate hall

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Organizers turned the Cleveland Clinic’s Health Education Campus, a shared facility with Case Western Reserve University, into a venue to house a small audience for the debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate former Vice President Joe Biden.
A timelapse video shows the shift:
Dr. Tom Mihaljevic, CEO and president of the Cleveland Clinic, said the hospital system serves as the health security advisor for the Commission on Presidential Debates to provide a safe environment during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The collaboration led to the opportunity for Cleveland to host the first of the three presidential debates in the 2020 election cycle.
“Serving as a host has great value,” Dr. Mihaljevic said. “It shines a light on our organizations, our missions, and our community.”
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.