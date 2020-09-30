Timelapse shows how Cleveland Clinic, Case Western Reserve University transformed campus into presidential debate hall

Timelapse shows how Cleveland Clinic, Case Western Reserve University transformed campus into presidential debate hall
Health Education Campus (Source: Cleveland Clinic)
By Chris Anderson | September 30, 2020 at 1:25 PM EDT - Updated September 30 at 1:25 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Organizers turned the Cleveland Clinic’s Health Education Campus, a shared facility with Case Western Reserve University, into a venue to house a small audience for the debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate former Vice President Joe Biden.

A timelapse video shows the shift:

Dr. Tom Mihaljevic, CEO and president of the Cleveland Clinic, said the hospital system serves as the health security advisor for the Commission on Presidential Debates to provide a safe environment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The collaboration led to the opportunity for Cleveland to host the first of the three presidential debates in the 2020 election cycle.

“Serving as a host has great value,” Dr. Mihaljevic said. “It shines a light on our organizations, our missions, and our community.”

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.