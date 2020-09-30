Trial underway for Richmond Heights man accused of killing wife

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The bench trial for the the 28-year-old Richmond Heights man charged with murdering his 22-year-old wife is underway in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court.
Knee Wachee is charged with aggravated murder for the death of Maiya Latimer.
Richmond Heights police officers were called to the couple’s apartment in the 400 block of Richmond Park East in May 2019 after Latimer did not show up for her job at the Mayfield Heights Target.
Officers said her body was found in the foyer.
Wachee was arrested several days later.
Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Michael Russo is presiding over the trial which began Tuesday.
